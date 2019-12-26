GREENVILLE – Top Priority Veterans, Inc. recently surprised a lot of veterans at Darke County nursing homes with Christmas gifts. Richard Hyatt, of Top Priority Veterans, said, “We surprised a lot of veterans in Darke County nursing homes with gifts. Remember, without their sacrifice, we would not have the freedom that we have, today. Top Priority Veterans Inc will never forget our men and women who serve our country.”

GREENVILLE – Top Priority Veterans, Inc. recently surprised a lot of veterans at Darke County nursing homes with Christmas gifts. Richard Hyatt, of Top Priority Veterans, said, “We surprised a lot of veterans in Darke County nursing homes with gifts. Remember, without their sacrifice, we would not have the freedom that we have, today. Top Priority Veterans Inc will never forget our men and women who serve our country.” https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_top-priority-vets-w.jpg GREENVILLE – Top Priority Veterans, Inc. recently surprised a lot of veterans at Darke County nursing homes with Christmas gifts. Richard Hyatt, of Top Priority Veterans, said, “We surprised a lot of veterans in Darke County nursing homes with gifts. Remember, without their sacrifice, we would not have the freedom that we have, today. Top Priority Veterans Inc will never forget our men and women who serve our country.” Courtesy photo