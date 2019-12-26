GREENVILLE – The Ohio State University Extension will host its Farm Transition and Succession workshop on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This workshop is designed to help farm families develop a succession plan for their farm business. Attend and learn ways to successfully transfer management skills and the farm’s business assets from one generation to the next. Learn how to have the crucial conversations about the future of your farm. This workshop will challenge farm families to actively plan for the future of the farm business. Farm families are encouraged to bring members from each generation to the workshop.

Featured speakers will be Peggy Hall, OSU Assistant Professor, Agricultural Law; Evin Bachelor, Attorney at Law, Wright and Moore Law Company; and Sam Custer, OSU Extension Educator.

The event will be held at the OSU Learning Center, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Sponsors are Farm Credit Mid-America, Fliehman Law Group, Darke County Farm Bureau, and Finnarn Ag Law.

Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. The cost is $20 per person. The registration deadline is Jan. 2. The event includes lunch and materials. For more information, contact the Darke County Extension Office at (937) 548-5215, email custer.2@osu.edu or visit www.darke.osu.edu.