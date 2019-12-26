Ag breakfast will give updates

GREENVILLE – The Ohio State University Extension will host its 2020 Crop Budgets and Farmland Lease Update on Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:30 a.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community Cafeteria, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

This is part of the Extension’s monthly ag breakfast. All are invited.

They will cover corn, soybean and wheat budgets, government payments outlook, farmland leasing options, analyzing good and bad leasing practices, cost of production updates, budget inputs, evaluating cash rent survey and legal issues in farmland leasing.

The meal is sponsored by Doug Longfellow, risk management specialist.

Registration is limited to the first 25 persons. To register, call (937) 548-5215 or email custer.2@osu.edu.