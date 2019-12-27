Greenville PD earns re-accreditation

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department has received its successful re-accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). This is the ninth accreditation award the department has received.

CALEA Accreditation serves as the international gold standard for public safety agencies. The process begins with a rigorous self-assessment, requiring a review of policies, practices and processes against internationally accepted public safety standards. This is followed with an assessment by independent assessors with significant public safety experience. Public feedback is received to promote community trust and engagement, and structured interviews are conducted with select agency personnel and others with knowledge to assess the agency’s effectiveness and overall service delivery capacities.

The decision to accredit is rendered by a governing body of 21 commissioners following a public hearing and review of all reporting documentation.

Greenville Police Chief Steve Strick said, “We would once again like to thank all of our citizens, community assistance groups, business owners, local government officials, school representatives, and city employees for participating in the on-site and lending your support to make this award possible.” Chief Strick continued, “Most importantly, this would not be possible without the dedication of the police department’s employees. This is truly a team effort.”

CALEA Accreditation is a continuous process and serves as the foundation for a successful, well-managed, transparent, community-focused public safety agency. According to Strick, their next cycle has already begun with the on-site year being in 2023. “We appreciate everyone and look forward to our 10th award,” he said.