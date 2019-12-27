Instant Pot class set for Jan. 16

GREENVILLE – Did Santa bring you an Instant Pot for Christmas? Are you interested in learning more about how to use the instant pot? Are you curious on how they work and if they are worth purchasing? This class is for you.

Join an interactive class where they learn the basic functions on an instant pot and prepare and sample a dish made with an instant pot.

The class will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The class will be held at OSU Extension, Darke County, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville. There is no cost for this program but pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 20 people.

For more information, contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Scammahorn.5@osu.edu or (937) 548-5215.