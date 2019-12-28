Canine Capers prepare for new year

GREENVILLE – The Canine Capers 4-H Club held their meeting at the Brethren Retirement Center on Nov. 25. There were 19 members with 32 people present.

Under old business, if you have not received your state fair and county fair score sheets, they will be passed out at the Christmas Party. Members were encouraged to sign up to bring food to the Christmas party by using sign up genius through the link on our club Facebook page.

The Christmas Party is at the Lighthouse Christian U-Turn building. Those who wish to participate should bring a $5 dog toy/item for the gift exchange. Members were also reminded that Premier Member Award applications, county medal applications, and officer books are due to the extension office on Jan. 17, 2020. Advisors were reminded to complete the re-enrollment process online.

Under new business, officer nominations were reviewed. Officer elections were postponed until the next meeting due to low attendance. Members who were nominated to be an officer were reminded to be prepared to give a speech at the next meeting. The Trash Bash t-shirt contest for 2020 was announced. Those who participate in cleaning a two-mile stretch of road will receive $75 for the club. This is a great opportunity to participate in community service. Any adults interested in becoming an advisor for Canine Capers should fill out the application online.

The next meeting will be held in January at the Brethren Retirement Home. The exact date will be shared on the club’s Facebook page.

Micah Arbogast, reporter