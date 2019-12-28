Blue Angels share information

DARKE COUNTY – The Blue Angels 4-H Club held a meeting on Oct. 14.

President Blake Addis called the meeting to order. Pledges were led by Peyton Buhl.

Community Service Officer Evan Addis distributed Trash Bash forms

There was no old business to discuss.

New business: A thank-you card from the recipient of the club sponsored trophy was read. Advisor Jennifer Richards went over officer positions that were available for next year. Office descriptions were read. Advisor Amy Addis discussed the opportunity for members to usher at a performance at Memorial Hall and advised an e-mail would be sent out with dates and times.

Sixteen members, five advisors and eight guests attended the meeting.

The meeting adjourned, and the club held an Awards and Recognition ceremony for club members.

Tyler McKinniss, reporter