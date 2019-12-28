Club announces new officers

VERSAILLES- Jackson Friendship 4-H Club’s October meeting was held at McBo’s Bowling Alley.

Before the meeting started, the members had fun bowling and enjoyed pizza for dinner. The meeting was called to order by President Leah Scholl. Members said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge before starting the meeting.

New officers were elected for the 2020 year, President Kylee Winner, Vice President Emma Barga, Treasurer Makenna Hoggatt, Reporter Camryn Winner, Devotions Cora Hoggatt, Health and Safety Wyatt Stump.

The advisors passed out 4-H certificates for all members, and pins for first, third, fifth, eighth, 10th and 12th year members along with the members’ fair premiums. It was moved by Cora and seconded by Emily to adjourn the meeting.

Camryn Winner, reporter