Brown encourages applying for jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is encouraging Ohioans to apply for open positions with the 2020 Census, that are available in their local communities. The Census Bureau is offering flexible hours and competitive wages, for Ohioans across the state to help with the 2020 Census count. Ohioans interested in applying for a position with the Census Bureau, can apply at 2020census.gov/jobs

The 2020 Census is a constitutionally mandated undertaking and the data collected is used to properly allocate seats for the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislatures. It also directs more than $800 billion annually in federal funding to state and local communities.

“As we enter the next decade, it is critical that all Ohioans are accounted for in the 2020 Census,” said Brown. “Our government relies on the Census to evaluate needs and allocate resources. I encourage Ohioans to apply for this unique opportunity to ensure their communities are accounted for and receive the assistance they need.”

Brown joined colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution highlighting the importance of the 2020 Census. The resolution encourages individuals, families, and households across the United States to take part in the Census so that all communities can be counted. The resolution also recognizes the importance and significance of the 2020 Census and encourages all people to participate. It concludes that it is the civic duty of every person to ensure that the 2020 Census is as accurate as possible. The resolution passed the Senate on December 18, 2019.