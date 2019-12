OSGOOD – The 10th meeting of the year for the Osgood Jolly 4-H Club was held on Nov. 10.

This meeting was their annual banquet. They ate and also discussed next year’s events with the club.

After the meal, they signed up for new officers for the upcoming year. They also presented each member with their awards for the year. After this they took pictures and the club was dismissed.

Reporter, Jocelyn Tuente