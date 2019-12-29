Holstein club names new officers

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Holstein 4-H Club met Nov. 26 at Greenville National Bank. Tyler Kress called the meeting to order. Roll call was said by saying what you want for Christmas.

The club welcomed Sadie Heitkamp into Cloverbuds. Tevin Felver gave the treasurer’s report followed by health and safety reports.

A reminder was given to get your thank you’s sent out to your buyers and trophy donors.

The County Medal Form and Premier 4-H Member Award Application are available. 4-H Camp is having a holiday special; if you are interested in going to camp see an advisor more additional details.

As a community service project the club took Christmas Cards to the Versailles Nursing Home. A motion was passed for the club to pay for the film processing and supplies for the scrapbook. Karen needs your officer books filled out by Jan. 13 or you can give them to her at the Christmas Meeting. Historian officers will be meeting at Karen’s to put a scrapbook together.

The next meeting will be Jan. 12, 2020 at the Oakland Church of the Brethren for their annual Christmas Party. A motion was passed for the club to have a dinner and the club will buy the meat, drinks, and paper supplies for the meal.

A motion was passed for the club to do Trash Bash on April 18.

The club elected new officers for the 2020 year. The new President is Tyler Kress, Vice President is Renea Schmitmeyer, Secretary Alexis Barhorst, Treasurer Tevin Felver, and Reporter Tasya Felver. Their Health and Safety is Lydia Heeter, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Shawna Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, and Maria Schmitmeyer. Historian is Renea Schmitmeyer, Tasya Felver, Alexis Barhorst, and Mackenzie Bohman. Recreation Leaders are Jacob Schmitmeyer, Caleb Heitkamp and Gregory Bohman.

The meeting was then adjourned and the club enjoyed snacks and talked with their friends and family.

Alexis Barhorst, reporter