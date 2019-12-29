GREENVILLE – Members of the Blue Angels 4-H Club recently performed a community service and helped a local non-profit organization. The 4-H club members teamed up with Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) to usher for the Family Theatre presentation of The Velveteen Rabbit at St. Clair Memorial Hall. The production is part of the DCCA’s family theater series.

