Benches donated by Osgood Jolly

OSGOOD – The Osgood Jolly 4-H Club donated two six-foot park benches to the town of Osgood. The club worked with the Darke County Solid Waste to purchase these benches. They collected recyclable caps/lids at monthly meetings as well as at the Osgood Post Office. Their advisor, Patty Meiring and her family, sorted all the caps/ lids to make sure they were clean, paperless, and acceptable type of plastics. After they were weighed monthly, they were transported to Darke County Solid Waste in Greenville. Each bench takes 200 pounds of recyclable caps and cost $250.

The Osgood Jolly 4-H did four fundraisers in 1 1/2 years to raise the $500. They worked the Maria Stein Knights of Columbus Sunday breakfast for tips, had two bake sales, and received a donation from the Osgood American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The 4-H Club sells the Auxiliary’s red paper poppies each May to honor our veterans.

Osgood Jolly 4-H Club is a coed 4-H Club with members from Marion and Versailles school systems that does all types of fair projects and its advisors are Patty Meiring and Courtney Schemmel. The club would like to thank everyone who donated plastics or donated to their fundraisers.