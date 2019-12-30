Resolve to help yourself and neighbors

GREENVILLE – It’s always exciting to change the calendar from December to January. A new year is filled with potential and the chance to start fresh. And after the busy holidays filled with celebrations and tables of delicious treats, it’s not surprising that, according to a 2019 survey, 65 percent of people resolved to exercise more with the New Year.

But what if your New Year’s resolution could benefit more than just yourself? When you join community-based organizations like the Y, you’re committing to more than simply becoming healthier; you’re supporting the values and programs that strengthen the communities where you live.

“Community-based organizations like the Y provide the resources and opportunities that people need to reach their full potential, and supporting those organizations through membership and philanthropy helps ensure they can continue to help build the communities we all want to live in,” said Sam Casalano, CEO of the YMCA of Darke County.

Membership at the YMCA of Darke County helps provide support for programs that address school readiness, chronic disease prevention, water safety, character development and so much more. From athletics to academic achievement, gymnastics to global education, soccer to social responsibility, and volleyball to volunteerism, the Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies—it strengthens people, families and communities.

“As our friends and neighbors look to make themselves healthier in the New Year, we hope they remember that when they join the YMCA of Darke County, they’re not simply joining a gym—they’re joining a community,” Casalano said. “The Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations and ensures that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.”

To learn more about joining the YMCA of Darke County, call 937-548-3777 (Greenville) or 937-526-4488 (Versailles); stop by either location; or visit online at www.ymcadarkecounty.org.