Staugler to resign from DC Visitors Bureau

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Visitors Bureau has announced that current Executive Director Matt Staugler will be leaving the organization, effective upon the formal acceptance of his resignation and upon the completion of a search for his replacement. Staugler has been the executive director since 2015.

In a statement, board president Daryl Riffle said “the board of trustees for the Darke County Visitors Bureau wish to thank Matt Staugler for his leadership as the executive director of the DCVB. Matt has exceeded the expectations the board set forth when Matt was hired in 2015. The board wishes Matt the best as he enters into the next phase of his professional career. Congratulations to Matt, Jen and Millie on their new endeavor.”

Staugler will be joining Small Nation as the director of product development. Small Nation develops places, spaces, and dreams for small towns and small town entrepreneurs around the country, and is based in Bellefontaine.

“In the last 7 years, Small Nation has purchased and renovated more than 30 buildings in Bellefontaine and helped invest, recruit, and start lots of new businesses there. The model and approach that they have is something that is needed and can help other towns like it all around the country. I am excited to help them do that,” Staugler said.

“I want to thank the board of trustees of the DCVB for their steadfast support of me over the last nearly five years. We have accomplished so much, and it’s been an honor to lead this organization and work with terrific attractions, restaurants, and small businesses to promote our travel economy.”

“I am extremely excited about the skills, qualities and ambition Matt brings to the team. Darke County, Ohio is a destination with amazing attractions, restaurants and unique and growing small businesses. Matt has been a tremendous resource and promoting of not only businesses in Darke County but the region as a whole. His work aligns perfectly with our vision. We can’t wait to get started working with him,” says Small Nation Founder Jason Duff.

In the near future, the board will publicly share the timeline to secure a new executive director, as well as the job description, expectations, and qualifications the board will require.

Staugler was elected earlier on for Greenville City Council, a term which begins in January.

“Right now, there are no immediate plans for a move, so I will be assuming my seat on council,” Staugler said Monday.

