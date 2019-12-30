Bucket lists contemplated

DARKE COUNTY — As 2019 comes to an end,Facebook readers were asked what is on their bucket list for 2020. Here are the responses received:

Steve Baker: Feb 14, 2020, will be my 50th anniversary chasing fire trucks. I don’t look forward to a full retirement. My dad worked at WHIO from 1946 to 1959. I truly believe covering news is in my DNA. When someone asks me ‘when are you going to retire,’ I quickly respond, ‘my retirement party will be 2-5, 7-9. I know where? Just don’t know when. Watch the newspaper for the time and date, I know my wife would like to see you there.’ I don’t really have a bucket list. I have had a great ride over those soon-to-be 50 years. I’ve seen a lot. Peace, Love and Happiness!”

Kay Jones: “To add another State to my list.”

Sherry Waymire: “To find peace.”

Jodi Edger: “I want to spend more time with my kids and grandsons…Sunday dinners, swimming on hot summer days and grilling out…laying card games with Family and Friends….and a new puppy. A simple, happy content life.”

Becky Garrett-Ress: “I want to take a ride in a hot-air balloon.”

Debb Summers: “The top thing on my list this year… 52 (or more) random acts of kindness. Not just hold the door type of thing, but something that has impact even if small. I haven’t figured them all out yet, but I’m working on it.”

Linda Wood Yount: “I don’t really have a bucket list, but I’m planning to retire in October when I’m 66. Also would like to take a nice vacation, no plans for that yet.”

Crystal Mead Rediger: “I don’t have a bucket list either. I just want to go see a beach and put my feet in the sand and we are going to take a vacation in 2020 to a beach with my hubby and his family. Happy 40 birthday to me.”

Dolores Ann Bowman: “I just want my family to be happy, healthy and be kind human beings (already are). Praying love abounds in every one’s hearts! Being ever so humble, I pray that ALL this hatred disappears and peace becomes the norm again! That makes my bucket pretty full!”

Marcia Dakin: “Fred Dakin and I will be going to the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota in August. We plan on riding our Trike Gypsy the entire way out. It’s part of my 50th birthday present and a bucket list for both of us!”

Joy Thompson: Travel more..worry less. Life is too short to waste it on petty arguments and useless condemnations.”

Judy Byers: “Oh my, I don’t know where to start. Just breath one day at a time, well to just travel. Yep, I think so.”

Jessica Cannady: “So many big events this year; I just want to work for peace for my family and humble my soul. May this be a joyous fun year for everyone.”

Jennifer Sue Peck: “Greg and I have vowed together to start taking better care of ourselves. We’ve let ourselves go and it’s time to get back in the saddle.”

Linda Johnston: “No more pain hopefully.”

Kim Garber-Bloom: “This year we have plans for more camping. We go to a new state nearly every year. This year, I hope to go out west, or far north east…wherever God sets for us to go.”

Kay Hartzell: “To feel better and to hit the lottery!”

Rita Young: “Just hoping my son can get through his cancer and live a long life after already losing one son last March to cancer.”

Norma Garland: “Mine was to get to see Garth Brooks and I’ll finally get to go in May.”

Beth Oswalt Cain: :A short couples vacation with both of the Wright couples, the Christians and the Burks, our oldest, closest partners-in-crime while we are all still healthy and able and a family vacation with all of my kids and grandkids.”

Trish Martin: “My first mother-daughter trip with my daughter now that she’s an adult.”

Lynnette Trent: “I will not be hard on myself for things out of my control. It would be nice to spend Christmas next year with my son.”

Carole Schafer: “I want to get a kayak or canoe and get back on the Greenville Creek next summer. Lots of wonderful memories over the years.”

Lisa Thompson: “My bucket list has always been pretty short since I was young. The only thing I wanted was to go to Australia, and now that I’m older, that has changed. What I truly want before I leave the world is to spend the rest of my time with the love of my life and my children and my grandchildren around, and the day I pass, I hope they’re all here, So now it’s that pretty simple, I want to love and be loved by my friends and family because I found out that is the most important thing you can do.”

Pat Royer: “To enjoy what time I have left. To be kind to all those around me. To be a blessing to those I know and love.”

Judy Hoffman: “My daughter, Amanda, says she wants to meet Luke Bryan or Jeff Gordon. She says that will never happen. But miracles do happen. For myself, I would like to wake up one day and not think about the whys of what and why what happened in the last 11 years. It’s the first thing I think of in the morning and the last thing I think of before I go to sleep.”

Audrey Hathaway: “Going to Disney World with my family!”

Amy Grogean: “I want to go to Churchill, Manatoba, Canada, to see the polar bears. Anyone want to go with me?”

Norma J. Bruner: “I never had a bucket list. But I am very thankful for my family and I’m thankful when they are all home safe at the end of the day.”

Barbara Anderson: “I have a few things on my bucket list…want to do more traveling, para sailing and maybe try zip lining over water so in case I fall I know I can swim. lol”

Loretta Addington: “Read the Bible through. Your minister has asked us to do this every year.”

Vicki Knick Galloway: “To beat leukemia and kick it in the butt.”

Debby Sodders: “I want to maintain my weight loss, be healthy, and eat right. I wish to keep my family health as well.”

Lynne Jordan Gump: “My bucket list is to live my life to the fullest this year. To spread love and joy amongst my family and friends. …and world peace ..I mean wouldn’t life be better if we could all just get along?”

Cheryl Ganger: “I will be striving to help others feel better than ever!”

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

