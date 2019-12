Chapter attends Leadership Night

VERSAILLES – On Dec. 9, the Versailles FFA participated in Darke County FFA Leadership Night. The night was sponsored by the State FFA Officers, Bethany Starlin and Chyann Kendel .

The theme of the night was focused on potential and making a difference in each individual’s chapter. Members of the Versailles chapter were split up into small groups with other chapters to discuss potential and how to improve their chapters.

Afterwards, members enjoyed pizza.

Leadership Night also serves as a State FFA Degree requirement. Members of the Versailles FFA in attendance included Lucy Petitjean, Emma Peters, Elise George, Joe Ruhenkamp, Xavior Grilliot, Elliott George, Noah Barga, Josh Luthman, Sam Gilmore, Sara Cavin, Darian Feltz, Luke Billenstein, Renea Schmitmeyer, Lee Marchal, Breanna Nieport, Chole Grillot, Jaimee Hoelscher, Haley Mangen, Kaia Kruckeberg, Kasidy Dross, Sara Cavin, Cayla Batten, Gabe Marchal, Cora Trissel, Carlie Gehret, Camille George, Riley Kruckeberg, Darren Billenstein, Austin Spradlin, Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein and Kaden Miller.