CADC holding sub fundraiser

GREENVILLE – If you like subs and brownies and you also like to help local cancer patients, the Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC) would like your help with this fundraiser.

Oorder subs and/or brownies now at a good price and pick them up in February.

The subs sell for $5 or $5.50 and the brownies are $1 each or $25 for a tray of 48.

The proceeds will be used to help local cancer patients.

The orders must be in by Jan. 17 and can be picked up at First Assembly of God, 7219 St. Rt. 118, Greenville, on Feb. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.

Get your order form by stopping in at the CADC office, 1111 Sweitzer St., Greenville, in the Wayne Cancer Center, or by emailing director@cadcinfo.org, or calling the office at 548-9960 and let them know where you want the form sent.