Greenville BPW Club features 2020 Vision

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club invites you to start your New Year off right. The theme for their January meeting is “2020 Vision.” Several simple activities will be featured which will leave members and guests ready to begin 2020 with a new plan for success and go boldly into the New Year.

The dinner meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 9, will be held in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Young Careerist committee with Brenda Miller, chair and committee members Tiana Brown, Tina White, Loure Bohn, and Melissa Barhorst.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. For reservations, contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by noon on Monday, Dec. 6. The cost for dinner is $12.00. Also see the club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club for more information.