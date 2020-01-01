Better Breather club at VRHC

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is excited to announce its new bi-monthly American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club Program. The first meeting will be on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. It will be held in the main dining room at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

Community members are invited to learn better ways to cope with conditions such as COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and asthma while getting the supports of others in similar situations. The featured speaker will be Shannon Condon, Speech Therapist and Betters Breathers Club Certified Facilitator. The first topic will be “Understanding the Respiratory System & Lung Disease.”

This is a free meeting and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Stephen Winner, Director of Rehab, at (937) 526-0112 or swinner@remedytherapy.net.

If you are interested in learning more about the new American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club Program at Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call (937) 526-5570.