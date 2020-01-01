Wreath matching campaign for 2020

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank everyone for another successful Wreaths Across American event that was held on Dec. 14 at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

As our way of saying “Thank You”, Wreaths Across America and Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR want to help kick off a great start to 2020 for everyone with a matching wreath campaign.

Now until Jan. 15, order WAA wreaths for the Greenville Union Cemetery WAA event scheduled for Dec. 19 and WAA will match your wreath order. It is a great opportunity to help Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR reach the goal of placing a wreath at every veteran’s grave at the cemetery.

Wreaths can be ordered by contacting any Fort GreeneVille DAR member or sending your order to Chris Nehring, 250 Winter Creek Ct., Englewood, Ohio 45322 by Jan. 10 in order to be processed by Jan. 15. Wreaths are $15 each and make your check out to Wreaths Across America. If you would like to specify a wreath to a designated veteran’s grave, also include that information.

Orders can also be ordered on the WAA website https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ and click on the link “Local Fundraising Group”. Once you select the number of wreaths to purchase, be sure to click on “select a group to support” and type in Fort GreeneVille DAR 4-038OH in order to get the matching wreath offer. If you want to specify a wreath to a designated Veteran’s grave, please contact Chris Nehring (info above) to ensure your request.