Four honored by Versailles FFA

VERSAILLES – At the Versailles FFA meeting on Dec. 15, four dedicated members were recognized. They were Brad Didier, Trent Langenkamp, Elise George, and Lizzie May.

The first member recognized was Brad Didier. Didier is the son of Jeff and Deb Didier. He has participated in the Dairy Foods CDE at the district and state level. Didier has been actively involved in the Shop and Crop, Farm Day, Farm Day work sessions, meetings, assisting with fruit pick up, Color Run, meetings, participated in the canned food drive, junior high FFA, PALS, and many other events. His SAE consists of growing a garden.

The second member recognized was Trent Langenkamp. He is the son of Lori Langenkamp and Trent Langenkamp. He has participated in the Dairy Foods CDE at the state and district level. Langenkamp has also been actively involved Farm Day, Farm Day work sessions, meetings, FFA fruit sales, fruit sales work sessions, Shop and Crop, Color Run, FFA banquet, and multiple other activities. His SAE consists of growing a garden.

The third member recognized was Elise George. She is the daughter of Greg and Hollie George. She has participated in the Dairy Foods CDE at the district and state level. George has also been actively involved Poultry Days Activities, Farm Day, Farm Day set ups, meetings, adopt a family shopping, exhibiting crops at the Darke County Fair, canned food drive, trash pick-up, fruit sales and attending FFA meetings, Fall Harvest Sale, serving as an assistant secretary and assisting with making posters to promote FFA events. Her SAE consists of growing a garden.

The final member recognized was Lizzie May. She is the daughter of Bernie and Heidi May. She has participated in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. May has been actively involved in the Poultry Days activities, Farm Day, Farm Day set up, meetings, omelet breakfast, soup and sandwich social, fruit sales, Greenhand Conference, exhibiting livestock and shop and crop at the Darke County Fair and serving as a committee co-chair. Her SAE consists of showing beef steers.

They received an FFA t-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.