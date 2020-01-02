Randolph Co. 4-H enrollment

WINCHESTER, Ind. – There will be a county-wide 4-H Enrollment Night held in Husted Hall at the Best Way Disposal Center, Randolph County 4-H Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 4-7 p.m. Come and check out project manuals, talk to leaders and other 4-H’ers about questions you may have about the different projects. There is a $20 enrollment fee for 4-H’ers grades 3-12 and a $1 enrollment fee for Mini 4-H’ers grades K-2.

Other ways to enter 4-H are to:

* Come to the Extension Office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

* Contact your 4-H Leader

* Mail your enrollment form and enrollment fee to the Extension Office at 1885 S US Hwy 27, Winchester, Ind. 47394

* Enroll online at www.in.4honline.com

The enrollment deadline is Jan. 15.

For more information, contact (765) 584-2271 or (765) 584-8005.