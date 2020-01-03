Fort GreeneVille DAR celebrates

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) members were busy over the holiday season. The chapter does many holiday activities annually. Starting off the holiday season, a wreath dedication was held at the Darke County Veterans Memorial marker at the Darke County Courthouse. The wreath was in honor of all Darke County veterans. This year the Ladybug/Butterflies Garden Clubs donated the 36” wreath.

On Dec. 14, the chapter organized the Wreaths Across America event at the Greenville Union Cemetery. The chapter and volunteers laid 425 wreaths on Veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery.

Members also decorated Christmas trees in the Garst Museum military room and the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center. Besides the tree decorating, members volunteered at the Darke County Parks’ annual Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland event.

Wrapping up the holiday season, the chapter had its annual Christmas Luncheon at the St. Clair Manor. Following the luncheon, members went to Montage with mitten donations for the FISH mitten tree.