Greenville BOE to meet Jan. 9

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Board of Education will conduct an organizational meeting for 2020 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for a public hearing regarding the organization of the board.

Following the organizational meeting, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is regarded as a “special meeting” due to the change in date. Regular meetings are normally held the third Thursday of the month. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.