Ansonia 4-H meets in December

ANSONIA – The Ansonia 4-H Club met on Dec. 3 at the Ansonia Methodist Church. Roll call was taken by Molly and the members responded with their favorite Christmas tradition.

In business, members and advisors discussed new meeting places and guest speakers that the members were interested in. The club also voted on officers for the new year.

After the meeting the members ate the snacks brought by the officers and advisors. Then the members played White Elephant and had an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Allison Warner, reporter