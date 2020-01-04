Brown announces new director

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently announced Trudy Perkins will serve as Communications Director in his Washington, D.C. office. Perkins most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), and has served as a Congressional staffer since 2002.

“Trudy’s wealth of experience and commitment to public service will serve our state well as we continue fighting to deliver opportunities for working families in Ohio and to honor the Dignity of Work,” Brown said. “We’re excited to welcome Trudy to our team.”

“I am extremely excited to join Senator Brown’s office to help him advance his fight for the people of Ohio,” said Perkins. “Senator Brown and his extraordinary team work tirelessly for the priorities and values of his constituents and the United States. It is an honor to write the next chapter of my career under his leadership.”

Perkins served in Congressman Cummings’ office for 17 years in various communications roles. Before joining Cummings’ office, Perkins worked as a television news producer in Maryland and New York.

Perkins replaces Jennifer Donohue, who became the executive director of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee last fall.