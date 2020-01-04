After school program a success

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Park District began offering its new after-school program, Conservation Kids, in October 2019. The program continues to be successful with more children attending each month.

Conservation Kids is held at the Bish Discovery Center on the second Tuesday of each month from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The program requires registration but is free and open to children ages 8-11. Past months’ topics have included conservation-based themes such as stream water quality, the water cycle, forest management, deforestation, biodiversity and more.

January’s program will focus on wildlife conservation in Ohio. Students who attend will travel back through Ohio’s history to see how our actions have affected wildlife over the course of time. They will also get the chance to meet some wildlife ambassadors and learn about what they can do to protect animals and habitats here in Ohio.

If you’re interested in registering your student to attend the next Conservation Kids program, on Jan. 14, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs or call (937) 548-0165.