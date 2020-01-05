Blue Angels hold election

GREENVILLE – The Blue Angels 4-H Club held a meeting in November.

President Blake Addis called the meeting to order.

Community Service Officer Evan Addis distributed Trash Bash forms

Health and Safety Officer Julia Raffle presented Thanksgiving tips.

Old Business: There was no old business to discuss.

New business: Members present took place in an election of Officers for the 2020 year. Reminder the club will be ushering on Nov. 17 at the DCCA. Officer books and premier member forms are due to the OSU Extension Office by Jan. 17.

Eight members, five advisors and three guests attended the meeting.

Tyler McKinniss, reporter