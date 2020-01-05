Club members receive guides

GREENVILLE – The Blue Angels 4-H Club held a meeting on Dec. 9, 2019.

President Blake Addis called the meeting to order. Pledges were led by Ella Williams.

Community Service Officer Evan Addis distributed Trash Bash forms

Old Business: Officer books and premier member forms are due to the OSU Extension Office by Jan. 17.

New business: Family Guides for 2020 were distributed. County Medal Forms are due to the OSU Extension Office by January 17, 2020. Advisor Sharon Harpest presented the names of the Officers for 2020.

Twelve members, five advisors and four guests attended the meeting.

The next meeting will be held in February 2020 and members will receive the date and time at a later date.

Tyler McKinniss, reporter