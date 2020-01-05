Benefit event for Josh Gambrel

NEW MADISON – A benefit auction and dinner for Josh Gambrel will be held Jan. 11, 4 p.m., at the New Madison Civic Center, 218 S. Harrison St., New Madison.

The pulled pork dinner is $7. There will be music, wine pull, door prizes, drinks, auction and a 50/50 raffle.

In May, 33-year-old Darke County Native Josh Gambrel was diagnosed with stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He has gone through a splenectomy and chemotherapy and is currently having a stem cell transplant performed at the James Center in Columbus.

With this procedure, the healing process is lengthy and Gambrel will not be able to work for some time. No one should fight alone and no one should have to worry about their lively hood will fighting for their life said organizers of the event.

The encourage all to come out and show Gambrel that he has backup.

All proceeds will go directly to Gambrel.