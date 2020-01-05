New year is time to better manage diabetes

GREENVILLE – A new year is a great time to take charge of your health with a free six-week Healthy U workshop for adults living with diabetes or pre-diabetes 2-4:30 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 at Family Health (Conference Room), 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville. The workshop is open to adults of any age living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, and/or their caregivers, family, and friends.

Workshops need a minimum number of participants in order to take place. Register by calling Jane Urlage at (937) 547-2319, ext. 1229 or emailing jurlage@familyhealthservices.org. Sign up now to celebrate a healthier Valentine’s Day.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier. Participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with diabetes. This workshop is different from clinical diabetes programs, and instead focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.