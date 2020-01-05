Dairy Queen Grill & Chill celebrates

GREENVILLE – Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, now open on Wagner Avenue, in Greenville, has announced its plans for a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 11. Besides special discounts and promotions, prize drawings such as a big screen/Smart TV and gift certificates from other local retailers … will be held. A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held on Thursday afternoon with donations made to the Greenville Schools Athletic Department and to the Boys & Girls Club of Greenville.

Keith Chambers, franchisee spokesperson for the group said, “Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is so happy to be now open in Greenville. While this is our sixth DQ Grill & Chill restaurant, we are still so excited about the DQ menu and the ‘Happy Tastes Good!’ thermality of the DQ brand. In addition to myself, I also have franchisee partners Chad and Brain Wheeler to work with, and if we add up all of our years of restaurant experience we pass 100 years of Quick Service Restaurant experience!”

The DQ Grill & Chill seats over 54 people inside and can sit many more on its covered patio. DQ employs over 25 full time employees and over 15 part time people. Over $1.2 million was invested in the local DQ to assure they could utilize all new state of the art technology impacting quality of food served and the speed and hospitality of their service. DQ Grill & Chill serves a wide menu of freshly prepared Grilled Burgers, Chicken Tenders, Hot Dogs, Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Onion Rings Fries, Cheese Curds, salads, and of course their world famous Ice Cream Desserts, Blizzards of the Month, and Beverages!

The Greenville DQ Grill & Chill is a franchised restaurant of American Dairy Queen Corporation, headquartered in Minneapolis, as part of the Berkshire-Hathaway company. There are over 10,000 DQ outlets around the world.