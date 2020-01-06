Joyful Jets hold elections

ARCANUM – On Dec. 10, 2019 the Joyful Jets 4-H Club met at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca to hold officer elections for 2020 and for its Christmas Party. President Shelby Rock called the meeting to order and led the pledges.

New Business, if Franklin Monroe or Arcanum cancels school we will not have a 4-H meeting. Officer nominations and elections were held. Officers for the 2020 year include Matilda Earwood, President; Forrest Fourman, Vice President; Kim Fourman, Secretary; Caleb Wiant, Treasurer; Elli Earwood, Reporter; Keihl Johnson, Historian; Cheyenne Swisher, Safety Leader; Cheyenne Swisher, Health Leader; Isaac Wiant, Devotions Leader; and Hailie and Hannah Wehrley, Recreation Leader.

For the Christmas Party members created 4-H blankets, participated in a scavenger hunt, and enjoyed snacks.

Caleb Wiant, reporter