Canine Capers hold party

GREENVILLE – On Dec. 7, 2019 the Canine Capers 4-H Club held their 4-H Christmas party and year end awards. The Christmas party was held at the Lighthouse Christian Center U-turn building in Greenville.

Members received their 4-H participation awards and premium money. Members each received an ornament and gift from the club. Some members participated in a dog toy gift exchange.

After awards were presented, members and their families enjoyed a carry-in dinner and played basketball, table tennis, arcade games and more.

Congratulations on another great year Canine Capers.

Micah Arbogast, reporter