Faith UM will host blood drive

ARCANUM – Celebrate January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Faith United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, Jan. 13, 3-6:30 p.m., at 101 East South St., Arcanum. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The first goal of Blood Donor Awareness Month is to boost the blood supply after the long holiday period. CBC is also announcing strategic goals for 2020 that include:

* Increasing donations to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC must expand its hospital partnerships to remain viable in the blood industry and to continue serving the Miami Valley region.

* Recruiting new platelet and plasma donors, and double red blood cell donors.

* Use the spirit of the Dayton Strong movement to inspire more blood donors and engage more blood drive sponsors, especially in the downtown Dayton community.

The white, long-sleeve t-shirt with red “Donor Strong” lettering is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.