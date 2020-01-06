Ministerial Assoc. hosts blood drive

GREENVILLE – Celebrate January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association sponsored community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 14, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The white, long-sleeve t-shirt with red “Donor Strong” lettering is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

All Greenville Church of the Brethren community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.