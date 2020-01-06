Omelet breakfast and toy display

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 22, 8 a.m. to noon, the Versailles FFA will host its fourth annual Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry.

There will be free omelet breakfast for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but requires an RSVP by Feb. 18.

The breakfast will also include a farm toy show, agriculture displays to promote the industry, and farm displays created by the local youth. This event will be open for all of the public to enjoy.

The Versailles FFA chapter invites and encourages you to enter the farm toy display contest. Again, this contest is completely cost free and open to all youth in Darke County. Awards and monetary prizes will be awarded for each division and is sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau.

All participants will receive a small prize; however, first place in each division will receive $25, second place $15, and third place $10. All displays along with a tag with your name and age must be delivered to the Versailles FFA advisors, Dena Wuebker or Taylor Bergman, at Versailles Schools near the Greenhouse door (door 4) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. All displays will be judged prior to the breakfast and the Farm Displays will be displayed on the stage of the cafetorium where attendees will be able to view the displays.

Farm displays can be torn-down and loaded out between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Rules and regulations: Division I – (Youth age 5 and under) – Maximum of 28” x 28” of space provided per display and minimum of two different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Division II – (Youth ages 6-10) – Maximum of 28” x 28” of space provided per display and minimum of three different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Division III – (Youth ages 11-14) – Maximum of 30” x 30” of space provided per display and minimum of four different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Division IV – (Youth ages 15-18) – Maximum of 32” x 32” of space provided per display and minimum of five different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Displays will be judged based on the following Originality – 25 points, Contents – 25 points, Neatness (display and labeling) – 25 points and Overall Appearance – 25 points.

If the drop-off date does not work, contact Mrs. Wuebker to determine an earlier date; all displays need dropped off by 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.

If you have any questions, contact Mrs. Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or (937) 423-2369 or Bergman at Taylor.Bergman@vtigers.org at (937) 621-9136.