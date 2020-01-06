GREENVILLE – Shook Construction, Chapel Electric and Wayne HealthCare combined forces to give to Fish Choice Food Pantry. The food was collected over the holidays from Shook Construction and Wayne HealthCare employees. Chapel Electric gave a check to the organization. According to Peggy Schultz, vice-president human resources for Wayne HealthCare, the hospital has been active in its giving over the past several weeks. They also presented socks and underwear to school-aged children. Shown are (front row) Eric Doench, Shook Construction; Mike Snyder, treasurer for Fish, Joe Knapke, Chapel Electric; (back row) Peggy Schultz, Wayne HC; Terri Flood, Wayne HC; Graham O’Meara, Shook Construction; and Jeffrey Subler, Wayne HC.

