Mylo: First baby of year, decade

GREENVILLE — Mylo Campbell was the first baby of the year and of the decade born at Wayne HealthCare.

His mother, Diana Carrubba, gave birth at 9:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, with her son weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches long at birth. Delivering the baby was Dr. Heidi Yount.

This is the second child for Carrubba and Tyler Campbell. Their son, Sylis, was born later this month nearly three years ago.

Carrubba said her due date was Dec. 27, 2019, and because she was past due, it was decided to induce her labor. And, that’s what happened.

She went into the hospital at 5:30 a.m. for the scheduled procedure, and the baby arrived 16 hours later without any complications.

She said she never expected she would give birth to the first baby of the year, but she’s happy about it.

“I feel fine,” said Carrubba, who said she did get to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

She and Campbell have been together for five years, after having met at their old job. They even went to school together in Greenville.

She now works at Hansbarger’s Home Solutions and he works for Ramco.

“We spend a lot of time with our family,” she said.

The infant’s grandparents on the father’s side are Helen Campbell and Brian McCullough, and on the maternal side, Dawn Grisez and Jerry Carr.

As is tradition, Wayne Hospital Auxiliary presented the family with special gifts, which included baby supplies and hand-knitted apparel.

