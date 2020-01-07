Working adults encouraged to apply

COLUMBUS – To help more working adults in Ohio make the most of 2020 and get on the pathway to a rewarding new career, Western Governors University (WGU Ohio) will be awarding a New Year Scholarship.

The scholarship, valued at up to $2,000 per student and open to new students enrolling in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU, is designed to help more working adults pursue an exciting new career in health, nursing, business, teaching and information technology. The application deadline is March 31, 2020.

WGU, a nonprofit, accredited online university noted for its competency-based degree programs, was founded by 19 U.S. governors in 1997 and authorized in 2018 as Ohio’s newest university. The university was recently reauthorized by the state’s Department of Higher Education to continue serving students in Ohio.

Today in Ohio, more than 3,500 students are pursuing an in-demand career through WGU. Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their programs, saving both time and money.

The New Year scholarship will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, reducing already-low tuition by about 15 percent for the average undergraduate degree. Recipients may renew their award up to four terms. Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.

To learn more about WGU’s New Year Scholarship or to apply, visit wgu.edu/NY2020.