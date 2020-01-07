Foundation raises money for scholarships

PIQUA – The Edison Foundation held the 22nd annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Dec. 4, raising approximately $50,000 for student scholarships. The evening featured the contemporary string trio band Simply Three as the headlining entertainment.

Over 240 guests attended the annual gala to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music, all while supporting countless students in the upcoming academic year with scholarships.

Simply Three’s performance proved to be a crowd-pleaser, complete with original material, covers, and holiday classics. The band performed such classic holiday songs as “God Rest Ye Gentlemen,” a cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and some of their original hits such as “Factory” and “Rain.”

“This year’s talent, Simply Three, hits on the perfect balance of virtuosity and diversity in musical style and selection. I particularly enjoyed their arrangements of traditional Christmas music. Their original song, “Rain,” is at the top of my playlist,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Edison Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund, which directly assists recent high school graduates and those returning to the classroom to start, change or advance in their careers.

“The holidays are all about giving, and Holiday Evening is a gift of food and entertainment to the community who, in turn, are generously supporting Edison State students through scholarships,” added Larson.

“These scholarships are a factor in changing the entire trajectory of a student’s life, moving them from a minimum wage job to a professional position. These dollars make the difference between someone working in a convenience store to that same person working as a police officer, a nurse, a machinist, or a banking agent.”

Also contributing to the success of the event was the evening’s chair, Regina Duff, Edison State alumni, and Obstetrics Director at Wayne HealthCare.

“Each ticket sold is a reflection of the generous support that attendees have so graciously shared with current and future students,” said Duff.

Holiday Evening at Edison State includes past performances by Lucky Chops, John Tesh, Tim Janis, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Harry Connick, Sr., Marvin Hamlisch, Australia’s The Ten Tenors, Straight No Chaser, The Toledo Symphony Orchestra, and former Tonight Show bandleader Doc Severinson.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, The Edison Foundation has awarded over $2 million in scholarships since its inception in 1993. The Edison Foundation has also provided thousands of dollars in faculty and staff support grants; supported student athletic programs by funding uniforms, equipment, facilities, and post-season tournament play; and has helped to enhance campus facilities through several capital campaigns.

To learn more about Holiday Evening and view a slideshow of the evening’s proceedings and attendees, visit http://www.edisonohio.edu/holiday-evening.