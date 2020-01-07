Beef Club welcomes Clover Buds

GREENVILLE – The Darke County 4-H Beef Club meeting was held Dec. 3. The meeting was called to order by President Ian Gehret. Pledges were said. The club was presented a check for selling candles from Sarah Mason, Jar Candle Company. There was no secretary’s report. The treasurer’s reported we have $4,894.69 in our account. There were three winners in ugly sweater contest.

Old Business: The club welcomed two new Clover Bud members. Weigh in was announced. There was a discussion on attendance and fundraisers. A member must attend 50 percent of the meetings.

New Business: The new officers gave a report on the Christmas family items they purchased. The club spent $407. Trash Bash is April 18. The routes went from $50 to $75 per route. The club welcomed a new advisor Gary Garett. The program book for 2020 was passed out and reviewed. The Darke County Cattlemen’s banquet is Feb 3.

Roll call was taken. There was a gift and cookie exchange.

Evan Addis, reporter