SOHC employees to serve on committees

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care is proud to announce two of their employees have recently been chosen as NHCPO committee members.

Barb Bell, director of Business Development, was chosen to be a member of MyNHCPO’s Development/PR/Marketing Steering Committee. This committee is heavily involved in the marketing world of NHPCO with tasks like developing community chat sessions, responding to comments and questions on NHPCO’s discussion group page, creating and updating resource material, attending meetings at national conferences while assisting with MyNHPCO activities, and promoting MyNHPCO.

Bell shared that she wanted to apply because she felt it would broaden her knowledge of Hospice and would be a good opportunity for State of the Heart Care as they move into the future of healthcare changes. She also thought it would be a great networking opportunity because you can gain new ideas and best practices from other professionals on the committee. The committee meets monthly, and Bell will be a member for the next three years.

Kelley Hall, nurse practitioner, was recently chosen to be a member of NHPCO’s Palliative Care Advisory Council. Members of this council will provide NHPCO (National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization) with their own experiences and knowledge on palliative care while giving valuable insight on current issues in the healthcare world.

According to NHPCO, the council will support provider members as they expand and continue their efforts in providing palliative care, assist with the development of resources and tools related to palliative care delivery, and offer recommendations for palliative care education. When asked why she felt it was important to apply for this council, Hall said she wanted to be a voice for the smaller rural palliative care providers. The council meets monthly, with their first meeting at the end of January. Hall will be a member of the council for the next two years.

For more information on the palliative care services State of the Heart Care offers, please feel free to contact a team member at 800-417-7535.