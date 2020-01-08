Parents invited to movie matinee

GREENVILLE – Don’t spend another year confused, discouraged, worn out by the challenges of parenting. Join parents across Darke County on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, 3-5 p.m. to view “Like Arrows,” a full length, unrated, Hollywood-style movie.

This free matinee will take place at EUM Church Worship Center, 1451 Sater St., Greenville. Popcorn and hot cocoa will be served. There will be no childcare provided. Get your free ticket by emailing info@eumchurch.org.

For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.