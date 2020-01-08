NMPL begins reading program

NEW MADISON – The New Madison Public Library will kick off its Winter Reading Program for readers ages 18 and above on Jan. 6. Readers will earn entries into a prize drawing by reading books or a combination of books, magazines, and attendance at library programs.

Prizes are provided through the generosity of The Friends of NMPL and other donors. The program will end on Feb. 14. Stop in today for your guidelines, suggested reading, and an entry form.

NMPL is starting a new Joyful Reads Book Club on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. The group will be reading inspirational fiction. The first book, The Sound of Rain by Sarah Loudin Thomas, will be available at the meeting.

The New Madison Public Library Board of Trustees monthly meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The public is always welcomed. Remember to follow them on Facebook and Instagram and check their calendar on www.mynmpl.org for all upcoming events and meetings in 2020.