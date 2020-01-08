Fourmans honored at convention

REYNOLDSBURG – Forty-one individuals, including Mike and Linda Fourman, of Greenville, were recently recognized at the 94th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for outstanding service to their local fairs.

In 2018, the couple was honored as the grand marshal of the Great Darke County Fair Parade. They have been 4-H advisers for more than 30 years. They have also served on the Jr. Fair Livestock Sale Committee and took over the task of organizing the livestock sales.

Mike started exhibiting at the fair in 1957.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda presented each winner with a certificate.