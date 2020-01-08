Greenville City Council reorganizes

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Council reorganized at its regular meeting on Tuesday. According to Council President John Burkett, council elects a new president pro temp and appoints members to committees every two years due to the election cycle of when ward seats and at-large seats are filled.

Doug Schmidt, the longest tenured councilman, was elected to serve as president pro temp and will fill the president’s seat when the president is absent or is required to fill the seat of the mayor.

Councilmen Clarence Godwin and Doug Wright will represent the city on the Greenville Community Improvement Corporation. Dori Howdieshell will serve on the Community Action Partnership and Council on Aging boards. Jeff Whitaker will serve on the Main Street Greenville, Darke County Visitors Bureau and Architectural Review boards. Leon Rogers and Howdieshell volunteered to serve on the Volunteer Firefighters Dependent Fund board.

Council’s committees were also announced (listed as chairman, vice-chairman and member): Finance – Schmidt, Whitaker, Rogers; Law – Rogers, Matt Staugler, Howdieshell; Safety – Wright, Rogers, Godwin; Utilities – Godwin, Wright Staugler; Personnel and Public Relations – Whitaker, Howdieshell, Wright; Zoning, Planning & Governmental Relations – Howdieshell, Godwin, Schmidt; Miscellaneous Affairs and Priority Needs – Staugler, Schmidt, Whitaker.

Safety Service Director Curt Garrison shared with the council the city has preliminary approval on an $800,000 Ohio Public Works Grant to continue the reconstruction of Ohio Street. The city recently completed the South Ohio Street project and is now looking to move northward. The funds would allow a total street reclamation, and the addition of sidewalks and a 10-foot bike lane from Martin Street to north of the VFW Post 7262. The city won’t get final approval on the grant until the state approves its budget in July. Because of the extensive work needed and cost, Garrison believes it will take the city many years to continue the project all the way to Fourth Street.

Garrison informed council members he has spoken with the company responsible for installing street lights on North Broadway. The company expects to begin work in March.

At Garrison’s suggestion, council will hold a work session in February to discuss upcoming projects, including the sidewalk proposal that was approved by council.

Greenville City Council reorganized in January with a new member, Matt Staugler. Joining the city’s administration as the new law director is Mike Rieman. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_greenville-city-council-w.jpg Greenville City Council reorganized in January with a new member, Matt Staugler. Joining the city’s administration as the new law director is Mike Rieman. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.