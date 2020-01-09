Governor announces jobs at Fuyao

MORAINE – Governor Mike DeWine recently joined Fuyao Glass America as part of an announcement to create 100 new jobs at its Moraine facility. The governor was joined by Fuyao Chairman Cho Tak Wong, China Consul General Huang Ping, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer J.P. Nauseef to discuss the $46 million investment.

“It is great to start the new year with a new investment that will bring 100 more jobs to Fuyao’s Moraine facility,” said Governor DeWine. “This expansion further consolidates Fuyao’s footprint in Ohio and demonstrates confidence in the people who are on the job here.”

The project includes investment for research and development as well as purchasing equipment to help produce more after-market auto glass for companies such as Safelite, which is headquartered in nearby Columbus. The company also will acquire an additional 161,000 square-feet at the Moraine facility.

“The automotive industry is global, and without our initial investment in the U.S., Fuyao wouldn’t have been able to grow and support our many great customers,” said Fuyao Chairman Cho Tak Wong. “The State of Ohio, JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, Montgomery County, the City of Moraine, and many others have provided critical support to Fuyao since we first arrived in Ohio in 2014. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to a bright future here.”

Fuyao first invested in Moraine in 2014, committing to create 800 jobs for its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers. In 2015, it committed to create 750 additional jobs to manufacture after-market glass. Today, the company has 2,300 associates at the plant.

“We and our local partners appreciate the investments Fuyao has made in Moraine to create jobs as well as its philanthropy to support the local community,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio President and chief investment officer. “As Fuyao continues to grow in Ohio, we are not only strengthening our business ties, we are reminded of what can be achieved when people from different countries and cultures work together.”

Fuyao Glass America earned its largest profits in 2019 and is preparing for continued growth. While Fuyao has other U.S. facilities, it chose to invest in the Moraine expansion without additional state and local incentives.