FM announces Homecoming Court

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 Homecoming Court. The homecoming basketball game will be held on Jan. 10. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place after the junior varsity game and before the varsity game.

The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Freshmen attendants: Melanie Clement and Zach Garber

Sophomore attendants: Emma Hein and Colton Beatty

Junior attendants: Chloe McGlinch and Brendan Hosler

Senior attendants: Maddie Stacy, Chloe Peters, Audrey Cable, Keara Knepshield, Corina Conley, Brydon Diceanu, Jarod Hegemier, Logan Garber, Dalton Goubeaux, and Caden Goins

Prince and Princess: Lena Garber and Sam Stacy