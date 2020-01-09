Posted on by

FM announces Homecoming Court


Shown are Melanie Clement, Colton Beatty, Emma Hein, Brendan Hosler, Chloe McGlinch, Brydon Diceanu, Maddie Stacy, Jarod Hegemier, Chloe Peters, Logan Garber, Audrey Cable, Keara Knepshield, and Corina Conley. Not pictured are Zach Garber, Dalton Goubeaux, and Caden Goins.

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 Homecoming Court. The homecoming basketball game will be held on Jan. 10. The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place after the junior varsity game and before the varsity game.

The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Freshmen attendants: Melanie Clement and Zach Garber

Sophomore attendants: Emma Hein and Colton Beatty

Junior attendants: Chloe McGlinch and Brendan Hosler

Senior attendants: Maddie Stacy, Chloe Peters, Audrey Cable, Keara Knepshield, Corina Conley, Brydon Diceanu, Jarod Hegemier, Logan Garber, Dalton Goubeaux, and Caden Goins

Prince and Princess: Lena Garber and Sam Stacy

